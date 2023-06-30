Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 1,526 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,746,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,139,000 after buying an additional 13,919 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.9 %

Fair Isaac stock traded up $14.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $811.49. The stock had a trading volume of 39,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,681. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $766.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $695.63. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $389.83 and a one year high of $815.64. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The technology company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.28 by ($0.30). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 45.97% and a net margin of 26.94%. The business had revenue of $380.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.31 million. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, Director David A. Rey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $791.05, for a total transaction of $791,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,738.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 1,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $758.58, for a total transaction of $1,004,359.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,576.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,783,764 over the last 90 days. 3.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $745.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $743.00 to $759.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $725.00 to $775.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $810.86.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

