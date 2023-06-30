Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 77.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $2,196,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 40.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 104,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,897 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 66.0% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MPC. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $137.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.77.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 5,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total value of $622,638.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,221.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.01. 794,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,925,406. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.01 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

