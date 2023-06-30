Robert W. Baird Trims Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Target Price to $30.00

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.14.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $34.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -568.83, a P/E/G ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. Mercury Systems has a one year low of $28.90 and a one year high of $65.42.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $263.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.92 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 0.32% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRCY. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 337.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

