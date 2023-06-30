Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHVF) Stock Price Down 3.6%

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHVF – Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $304.79 and last traded at $307.74. 1,494 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $319.19.

Roche Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $314.16 and a 200 day moving average of $307.24.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of oncology, neuroscience, infectious diseases, immunology, hemophilia, ophthalmology, dermatology, respiratory, anemia, inflammatory and autoimmune, and transplantation.

