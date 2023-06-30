Rocket Pool ETH Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week (RETH)

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 30th. In the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for $2,066.66 or 0.06812365 BTC on popular exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market capitalization of $639.56 million and $1.77 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 461,498 tokens and its circulating supply is 327,507 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 461,319.83542287 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,042.74005533 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 49 active market(s) with $1,680,182.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

