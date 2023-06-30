Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys 412 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $51.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $51.89. The firm has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.