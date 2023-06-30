Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 600 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.5 %

SWK stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $118.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.31.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

