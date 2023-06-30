Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC Buys Shares of 600 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,580,000 after purchasing an additional 19,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 0.5 %
SWK stock opened at $95.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.24 and a twelve month high of $118.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.31.
Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.
Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Stanley Black & Decker
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
- Constellation Brands Stock Swings After Earnings Announcement
- Freeport-McMoRan: Analysts Bullish Ahead Of Growth Copper’s Spurt
- The Nike Rebound Is Over; Buying Opportunity Ahead
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.