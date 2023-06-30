Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $147.42

Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $147.42 and traded as high as $158.96. Rogers shares last traded at $158.95, with a volume of 80,945 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROG. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Rogers from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

Rogers Stock Up 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.52.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $243.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.00 million. Rogers had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 7.05%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne K. Roby acquired 300 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $162.01 per share, for a total transaction of $48,603.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,603. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rogers news, Director Anne K. Roby bought 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $162.01 per share, with a total value of $48,603.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,603. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ramakumar Mayampurath sold 1,200 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.96, for a total transaction of $193,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,152 shares in the company, valued at $2,760,785.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rogers

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rogers by 1,028.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Rogers in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Rogers in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Rogers by 5,866.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

