Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises about 3.6% of Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 316,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,745,000 after purchasing an additional 39,132 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $525.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $476.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $500.58.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies Price Performance

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.19, for a total value of $137,157.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,294,126.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.15, for a total transaction of $112,537.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,235.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ROP opened at $477.39 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $478.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $455.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.05. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.48% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.38%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

