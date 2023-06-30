Rubellite Energy (OTC:RUBLF) Trading Down 4.9%

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (OTC:RUBLF – Free Report) fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. 65,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 378% from the average session volume of 13,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Rubellite Energy from C$2.85 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Rubellite Energy Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.39 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53.

About Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Rubellite Energy Inc is a subsidiary of Perpetual Energy Inc

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.