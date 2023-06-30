Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ) Short Interest Up 180.0% in June

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:RWAYZ – Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

NASDAQ RWAYZ traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.39. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,406. Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 has a twelve month low of $23.65 and a twelve month high of $25.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.23.

Get Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 alerts:

Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance Corp. 8.00% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.