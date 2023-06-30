RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RWE – Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €39.93 ($43.40) and last traded at €39.87 ($43.34). Approximately 1,052,935 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €39.56 ($43.00).

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of €40.63 and a 200-day moving average of €40.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

(Free Report)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources primarily in Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.