Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Shares Purchased by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Free Report) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,710 shares during the quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC owned about 0.26% of Safehold worth $1,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Safehold by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,190,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,416,000 after acquiring an additional 149,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,971,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,614,000 after purchasing an additional 161,767 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Safehold by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,241,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,154,000 after purchasing an additional 443,049 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Safehold by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,797,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,578,000 after purchasing an additional 179,541 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Safehold by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after buying an additional 43,720 shares in the last quarter.

Safehold Stock Performance

Safehold stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.22. 108,578 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,217. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 36.60, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.85 and a 200 day moving average of $28.94. The firm has a market cap of $322.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.34.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 93.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $49.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is -4.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SAFE shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Safehold in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Safehold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Safehold

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, with a total value of $245,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $304,652 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

