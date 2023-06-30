Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Price Target to $569.00

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOC. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, April 27th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $512.75.
Shares of NOC opened at $451.22 on Friday. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $429.10 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $448.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.46.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
