Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.44

Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.44 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 297876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.43.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider Electric S.E. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.60.
Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 2.6 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.87 and a 200-day moving average of $32.64.
Schneider Electric S.E. Increases Dividend
About Schneider Electric S.E.
Schneider Electric S.E. engages in the energy management and industrial automation business worldwide. It offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical vehicle charging, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, power and energy monitoring systems, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, field services, and switchboards and enclosures.
