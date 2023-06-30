Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,836 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,290 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 4.9% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF worth $31,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA SCHG traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $74.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,608. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.70. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $75.13. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.