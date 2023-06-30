Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Sold by Raub Brock Capital Management LP

Raub Brock Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Raub Brock Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Fortune 45 LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 82,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 47,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,735,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 38,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 50,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 17,526 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $72.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day moving average of $73.64. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

