Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by Manchester Financial Inc.

Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 507,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Manchester Financial Inc. owned about 0.08% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $24,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. RIA Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,628,427. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.05.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

