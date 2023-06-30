Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Providence First Trust Co

Providence First Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Providence First Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Providence First Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000.

SCHA stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.87. 177,133 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,390. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The company has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

