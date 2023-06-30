Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Free Report) (TSE:SEA) fell 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.44 and last traded at $11.44. 134,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 361,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.84.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $959.89 million, a PE ratio of -129.26 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Free Report ) (TSE:SEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts expect that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 203.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.25% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project situated in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

