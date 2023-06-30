SeaStar Medical (NASDAQ:ICU) Stock Price Down 4%

SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. Approximately 158,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 480,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on SeaStar Medical in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SeaStar Medical alerts:

SeaStar Medical Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.53.

Institutional Trading of SeaStar Medical

SeaStar Medical ( NASDAQ:ICU Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SeaStar Medical stock. Sfmg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaStar Medical Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ICU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000. Sfmg LLC owned about 0.34% of SeaStar Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SeaStar Medical

(Free Report)

SeaStar Medical Holding Corporation, a medical device company, develops a platform therapy to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs in the United States. The company offers inflammatory response to fend off infections and repair damaged tissue in the body. It is also developing products in various therapeutic areas, including pediatric and adult acute kidney injury on CRRT; cardiorenal syndrome in congestive heart failure; myocardial stunning in end stage renal disease; and hepatorenal syndrome.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SeaStar Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaStar Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.