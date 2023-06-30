Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, an increase of 295.5% from the May 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Secoo Price Performance
NASDAQ SECO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 40,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,489. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.
Secoo Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Secoo
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Secoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secoo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.