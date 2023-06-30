Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Short Interest Update

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 239,300 shares, an increase of 295.5% from the May 31st total of 60,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Secoo Price Performance

NASDAQ SECO traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.85. 40,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,489. Secoo has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $5.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.42.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

