Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of CAT opened at $244.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 35.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CAT. Bank of America lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 92 Resources reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 25th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

