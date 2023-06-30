Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $610,000 Stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 15.8% during the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,368,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $95,000. TIAA FSB raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 359.7% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 114,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 89,853 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AEP. Mizuho dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Electric Power from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

American Electric Power Stock Up 2.0 %

AEP stock opened at $83.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.83. The company has a market cap of $42.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.46. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.30 and a twelve month high of $105.60.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.79%.

Insider Transactions at American Electric Power

In other news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Nicholas K. Akins sold 10,491 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total transaction of $973,040.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,641,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 1,616 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $149,884.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,793.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

