Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,751,000 after buying an additional 185,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,550,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,884,000 after buying an additional 94,760 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,558,000 after buying an additional 84,812 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,310,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,428,000 after buying an additional 608,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 14.9% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,291,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,632,000 after buying an additional 167,373 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $147.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

Shares of CBOE stock opened at $135.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.04.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $471.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.03 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.68, for a total transaction of $1,085,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 185,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,234,173.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,849 shares of company stock valued at $4,054,525. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

