Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $761,000 Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 35,118.3% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,157,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,207,000. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $363.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $322.91. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

