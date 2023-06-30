Seelaus Asset Management LLC Has $813,000 Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 56,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 250,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on MGM Resorts International from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MGM Resorts International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 1.5 %

In other MGM Resorts International news, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,910.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,350 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total transaction of $100,180.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,796.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Mcmanus sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $413,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,572,910.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 322,350 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,881. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE MGM opened at $43.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $27.79 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a market cap of $15.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.40. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MGM Resorts International

(Free Report)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

