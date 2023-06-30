Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,241 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,581 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. Quanta Services accounts for 1.3% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Quanta Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 201.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,148 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.91.

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $194.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.53 and a twelve month high of $195.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.02 and its 200-day moving average is $161.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48 and a beta of 1.07.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.44%.

In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO James Redgie Probst sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.13, for a total value of $8,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,562,660.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 247,074 shares of company stock valued at $42,242,506. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

