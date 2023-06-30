Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 300 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,950 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. BWX Technologies makes up about 0.9% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $38,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BWXT shares. Barclays raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $71.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.69 and a 200-day moving average of $62.25.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 34.98%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

