Seelaus Asset Management LLC Sells 470 Shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Seelaus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Free Report) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,906,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,673,000 after buying an additional 55,341 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Everest Re Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,152 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Everest Re Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,049,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $617,753,000 after purchasing an additional 86,154 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $425,110,000 after purchasing an additional 95,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 816,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,137,000 after purchasing an additional 8,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RE stock opened at $339.66 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $360.13 and its 200-day moving average is $357.11.

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.48 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 12.98%. Everest Re Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $429.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.83.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

