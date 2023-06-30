ShaMaran Petroleum (CVE:SNM) Trading 9.1% Higher

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (CVE:SNM – Free Report) was up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 185,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 221,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$155.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.08.

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

