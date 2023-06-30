Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer (OTCMKTS:SHWGF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.73

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SHWGF – Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.73 and last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.73 and its 200-day moving average is $1.67.

About Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer

Shandong Weigao Group Medical Polymer Company Limited engages in the research and development, production, wholesale, and sale of medical devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Medical Device Products, Orthopaedic Products, Interventional Products, Pharma Packaging Products, Blood Management Products, and Others segments.

