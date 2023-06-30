Short Interest in Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF) Declines By 68.8%

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 68.8% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Alvopetro Energy Price Performance

ALVOF traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $7.99. 49,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.13 million, a P/E ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Alvopetro Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.31 and a fifty-two week high of $8.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.67 and its 200 day moving average is $5.71.

Alvopetro Energy (OTCMKTS:ALVOF – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.16 million during the quarter. Alvopetro Energy had a net margin of 48.48% and a return on equity of 43.94%.

Alvopetro Energy Announces Dividend

Alvopetro Energy Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Alvopetro Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. It holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets; two exploration assets comprising Blocks 182 and the western portion of Block 183; and two oil fields, Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua, which include 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

