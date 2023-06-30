Short Interest in Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF) Drops By 69.3%

Arjo AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ARRJF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,000 shares, a drop of 69.3% from the May 31st total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Arjo AB (publ) stock remained flat at $3.88 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.94. Arjo AB has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Separately, Pareto Securities raised shares of Arjo AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

Arjo AB (publ) develops and sells medical devices and solutions for patients with reduced mobility and safe working conditions for healthcare professionals in North America, Western Europe, and internationally. It offers products and solutions for patient handling, hygiene, disinfection, medical beds, treatment and preventive injuries prevention, prevention of deep vein thrombosis and treatment of edema, leg ulcer treatment and prevention, and for obstetric and cardiac diagnostics.

