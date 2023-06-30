Short Interest in China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF) Decreases By 56.5%

China Literature Limited (OTCMKTS:CHLLF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,124,300 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the May 31st total of 2,583,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11,243.0 days.

China Literature Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CHLLF remained flat at $4.63 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $4.19. China Literature has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $5.43.

China Literature Company Profile

Further Reading

China Literature Limited, an investment holding company, operates an online literature platform in the People's Republic of China. The company promotes intellectual properties primarily through its online literature platforms, such as QQ Reading and Qidian; and New Classics Media, a film and TV drama series production house.

