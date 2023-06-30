Short Interest in Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ) Decreases By 90.9%

Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a decrease of 90.9% from the May 31st total of 351,300 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 213,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of CELZ traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,574. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.76 and a 200 day moving average of $5.53. Creative Medical Technology has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $14.20.
Creative Medical Technology (NASDAQ:CELZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.30. Equities analysts forecast that Creative Medical Technology will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Creative Medical Technology Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on immunology, urology, orthopedics, and neurology using adult stem cell treatments. The company offers CaverStem to treat erectile dysfunction; FemCelz for the treatment of loss of genital sensitivity and dryness; StemSpine to treat chronic lower back pain; ImmCelz for the treatment of stroke patients; and OvaStem for treatment of female infertility.
