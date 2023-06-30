Short Interest in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Grows By 278.6%

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,800 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the May 31st total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 11.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 75,294 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 7,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 10.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 97,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. 28.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.58. 36,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,803. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

