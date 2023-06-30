Short Interest in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO) Rises By 376.3%

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCO – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 376.3% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of FCNCO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 42,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,084. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.77. First Citizens BancShares has a twelve month low of $16.58 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3516 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

