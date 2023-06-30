Short Interest in First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Rises By 400.0%

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

First Northern Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS FNRN remained flat at $7.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. First Northern Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $103.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.42.

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. First Northern Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 26.59%.

First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

