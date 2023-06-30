Short Interest in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Declines By 52.6%

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the May 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 47.3% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $522,000.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAAR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.15. 138,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.39. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $25.85 and a 1-year high of $34.85.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.2293 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%.

The First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (FAAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the db Liquid Commodity index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that, through a subsidiary, provides broad long\u002Fshort exposure to commodity futures contracts. FAAR was launched on May 18, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

