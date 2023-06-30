Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 250.0%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FYX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. 50,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,033. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $810.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95.

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2776 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 9,881 shares in the last quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 218,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Finally, Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

