Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX) Expands By 250.0%

First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYX – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the May 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FYX stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.26. 50,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,033. First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $72.24 and a 12 month high of $90.42. The company has a market cap of $810.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2776 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
The First Trust Small Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (FYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Small Cap Core index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap stocks selected based on quantitatively driven growth and value factors. FYX was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.
