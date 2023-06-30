Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Increases By 562.5%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a growth of 562.5% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Trading of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFO traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 25,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,749. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a yield of 7.14%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

