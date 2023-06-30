Short Interest in Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Decreases By 86.4%

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 86.4% from the May 31st total of 63,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 48,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Focus Graphite Stock Up 3.2 %
OTCMKTS FCSMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.23. 4,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,735. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.30. Focus Graphite has a 52-week low of $0.07 and a 52-week high of $0.46.
About Focus Graphite
