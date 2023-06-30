Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Grows By 266.7%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Global Helium Stock Down 12.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 17,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,276. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

Global Helium Company Profile

Global Helium Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces helium resources in Canada and United States. The company's flagship project comprises 35 helium exploration permits located in the helium fairway in southern Saskatchewan. It also focuses on the acquisition of helium properties in Alberta and Montana.

