Short Interest in Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF) Grows By 266.7%

Global Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:HECOF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 266.7% from the May 31st total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Global Helium Stock Down 12.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:HECOF traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 17,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,276. Global Helium has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.
Global Helium Company Profile
