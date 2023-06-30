Short Interest in Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Drops By 75.0%

Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the May 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

HYPMY traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.62. 3,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,470. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.14. Hypera has a one year low of $6.85 and a one year high of $9.62.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hypera from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, MaxSulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

