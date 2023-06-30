Short Interest in INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Declines By 66.7%

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Pareto Securities started coverage on shares of INDUS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of INDUS stock remained flat at C$30.00 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$30.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.40. INDUS has a 52 week low of C$30.00 and a 52 week high of C$30.00.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

