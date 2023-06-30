Short Interest in IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT) Drops By 58.5%

IntelGenx Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decrease of 58.5% from the May 31st total of 23,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

IntelGenx Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of IGXT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.18. The stock had a trading volume of 6,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,006. IntelGenx Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.18.

Get IntelGenx Technologies alerts:

IntelGenx Technologies (OTCMKTS:IGXT – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. IntelGenx Technologies had a negative return on equity of 863.97% and a negative net margin of 1,248.91%.

IntelGenx Technologies Company Profile

IntelGenx Technologies Corp., a drug delivery company, focuses on the development and manufacturing of novel oral thin film products for the pharmaceutical market. It offers INT0008/2008, a Rizatriptan oral film product for the treatment of migraine; INT0046/2018 and INT0055/2021 are for adult use; INT0007/2006, an oral film product for treatment of erectile dysfunction; INT0043/2015, an oral film containing montelukast for treatment of Alzheimer; INT0027/2011 to treat opioid addition; INT0010/2006 for treatment of neuropathic pain and nausea in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy; INT0036/2013, an oral film product for schizophrenia or bipolar 1 disorder; and INT0048/2020 for animal health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IntelGenx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IntelGenx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.