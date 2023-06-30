Short Interest in Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS) Increases By 278.3%

Kronos Advanced Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 278.3% from the May 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 315,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Kronos Advanced Technologies Trading Down 8.2 %
Shares of KNOS stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,038. Kronos Advanced Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01.
About Kronos Advanced Technologies
