Short Interest in Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Declines By 68.4%

Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 68.4% from the May 31st total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Up 2.1 %

Kuehne + Nagel International stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.15. 3,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,863. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $61.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter. Kuehne + Nagel International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 60.20%. On average, research analysts expect that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.9891 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Kuehne + Nagel International’s payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kuehne + Nagel International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $280.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

