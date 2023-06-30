Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Grows By 240.2%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 240.2% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGYY traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,434. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of C$12.42 and a one year high of C$20.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.81.
About Mercedes-Benz Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mercedes-Benz Group
- Tesla: Can Downgrades Make Sense After A 170% Rally?
- Buffett’s Berkshire Increases Stake In Occidental Petroleum (OXY)
- Rally Gains Momentum On Soft PCE Data
- Bank of America, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs Set For Dividend Growth?
- SMART Global Holdings Momentum, Room To Move Higher?
Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.