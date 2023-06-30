Short Interest in Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Grows By 240.2%

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,100 shares, a growth of 240.2% from the May 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 196,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Mercedes-Benz Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:MBGYY traded up C$0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.08. The stock had a trading volume of 71,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,434. Mercedes-Benz Group has a one year low of C$12.42 and a one year high of C$20.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.81.

About Mercedes-Benz Group

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells premium and luxury cars and vans under the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories. It also provides financing, leasing, car subscription and rental, fleet management, insurance brokerage, and mobility services, as well as digital services for charging and payment.

